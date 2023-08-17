Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Invests $290,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.
PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3 %
PEP stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.66. 655,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,629,841. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
