Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.8% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.26. 3,682,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,028,365. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

