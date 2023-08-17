Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 1,318 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,451,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 417,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.56. 10,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,039. The firm has a market cap of $771.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.42. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $43.93 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

