Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 39.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Equinox Gold stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.44. 227,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.53 and a beta of 1.24. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $5.84.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $271.56 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.