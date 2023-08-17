Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,925,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 150,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.28. 3,873,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,148,197. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $103.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.89.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2415 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.