Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Takes Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 64,713 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 185,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after buying an additional 98,561 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 2.4% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 89,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 8.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,279,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,445,000 after buying an additional 94,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in UGI by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 476,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,576,000 after acquiring an additional 31,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault bought 3,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $99,748.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UGI Price Performance

UGI Announces Dividend

NYSE:UGI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.12. 307,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,551. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $43.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $31.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently -22.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UGI from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

