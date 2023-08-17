Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLPH traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 48,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,652. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.55. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

Insider Activity at Bellerophon Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Life Science Opportu Puissance sold 134,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $111,569.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,076,841 shares in the company, valued at $893,778.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLPH. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 33,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLPH. Brookline Capital Management lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Laidlaw lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

