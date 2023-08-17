Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 345,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $84,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 122.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.17.

Hubbell Stock Performance

HUBB traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $307.29. 13,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,594. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $204.01 and a 1-year high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 37.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total value of $1,851,737.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,266,075.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total value of $1,851,737.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,266,075.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

