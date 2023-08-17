Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 26,685 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $78,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $260.22. 214,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,245. The firm has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.06.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

