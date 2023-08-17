Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Caterpillar worth $112,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $9,154,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 686,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 98.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 10,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock traded up $4.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $279.33. The stock had a trading volume of 580,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,926. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The stock has a market cap of $142.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,484,353. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

