Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 4,154.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,282,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252,237 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of RB Global worth $72,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RBA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded shares of RB Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RB Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael D. Sieger acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.08 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,330.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 1,411 shares of company stock valued at $81,490 in the last 90 days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RB Global Price Performance

RBA stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.37. The stock had a trading volume of 104,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,953. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.72 and a 1-year high of $71.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.94.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.39%.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

