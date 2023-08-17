Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 70,378 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70,378 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $64,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,551,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYC. Citigroup upped their target price on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.53.

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded down $4.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $286.63. 141,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.11 and a 1-year high of $393.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

