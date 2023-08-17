Bfsg LLC Acquires 12,315 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $54.67. 1,221,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,341. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.04. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

