Bfsg LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.92. 4,859,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,091,632. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $300.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.88.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.22.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

