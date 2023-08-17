Bfsg LLC Cuts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bfsg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Fastenal stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.33. 1,603,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,771. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $59.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.42 and its 200 day moving average is $54.70.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

