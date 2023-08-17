Bfsg LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,023 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,914,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,931,293. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.08. The company has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

