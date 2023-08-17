Bfsg LLC Grows Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 2.0% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $35.71. 3,232,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,756,628. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.78.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.