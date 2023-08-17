Bfsg LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bfsg LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.13. 104,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,445. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.23. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $74.30. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.