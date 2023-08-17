Bfsg LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bfsg LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.13. 104,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,445. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.23. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $74.30. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.
About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.