Bfsg LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Bfsg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 246.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 57.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Trading Down 0.7 %

Rayonier stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 125,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,513. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 0.99. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.18 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 2.55%. Rayonier’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RYN. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Rayonier in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rayonier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

