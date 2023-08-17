Bfsg LLC Has $2.98 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bfsg LLC increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,541,863,000 after purchasing an additional 177,635 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $911,554,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,802,341 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $857,293,000 after purchasing an additional 405,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,936. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

