Bfsg LLC Has $3.60 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $48.04. 1,172,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,955. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $50.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0816 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

