Bfsg LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,360,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,052,604. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.