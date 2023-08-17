Bfsg LLC Sells 4,266 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.2% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,438,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,092,406. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.17 and a 52 week high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $136.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

