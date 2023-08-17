Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.9 %

Big 5 Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.99 million, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 2.77. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 270.27%.

Insider Activity at Big 5 Sporting Goods

In related news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $28,945.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,616.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 125.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,847 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 72.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 210,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 88,144 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 450,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 44,989 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 69.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 48,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $89,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.