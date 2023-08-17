BILL (NYSE:BILL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.82-$1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion. BILL also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.82-1.97 EPS.

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,105,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,181. BILL has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $179.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BILL from $96.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BILL from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $77,769.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $299,587.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $113,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,149 shares in the company, valued at $411,082.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $77,769.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,587.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,172 shares of company stock worth $6,517,549. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of BILL by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BILL by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in BILL by 15.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in BILL by 3.6% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in BILL during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

