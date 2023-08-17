BILL (NYSE:BILL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.5-298.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $300.00 million. BILL also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.82-1.97 EPS.

BILL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BILL from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BILL from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BILL from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.25.

BILL stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.56. 2,938,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,608. BILL has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $179.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.17.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $3,742,228.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,707.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $3,742,228.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,707.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $77,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $299,587.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,172 shares of company stock worth $6,517,549 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BILL by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BILL by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in BILL by 1,278.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

