BILL (NYSE:BILL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.82-1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2885-1.3065 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. BILL also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.48-0.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BILL. TheStreet upgraded BILL from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BILL from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BILL from $96.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on BILL from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BILL presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.25.

Get BILL alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILL

BILL Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of BILL traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,800,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,552. BILL has a 52-week low of $68.30 and a 52-week high of $179.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.17.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $3,742,228.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $77,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,587.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $3,742,228.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,549. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Quarry LP grew its position in BILL by 173.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in BILL in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in BILL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BILL in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BILL by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.