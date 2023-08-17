BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Short Interest Update

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 6,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of research firms have commented on BMRN. Guggenheim reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $90.00 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $80.53 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 173.08 and a beta of 0.37.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $983,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,365.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $983,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,365.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $352,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,732 shares in the company, valued at $37,771,289.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,180. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

