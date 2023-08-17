Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Short Interest Down 9.5% in July

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEAGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,490,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 8,280,000 shares. Approximately 25.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 830,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

BMEA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.96. The company had a trading volume of 133,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,141. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.36. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. On average, analysts expect that Biomea Fusion will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biomea Fusion news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $2,535,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,025,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMEA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 556.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,673,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,890,000 after buying an additional 2,265,785 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 2,684.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,567,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 100.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,048,000 after purchasing an additional 980,355 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 38.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,867,000 after purchasing an additional 328,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion in the first quarter worth $10,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Biomea Fusion from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

