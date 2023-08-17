Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Short Interest Down 9.5% in July

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,490,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 8,280,000 shares. Approximately 25.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 830,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

BMEA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.96. The company had a trading volume of 133,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,141. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.36. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. On average, analysts expect that Biomea Fusion will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion

In other Biomea Fusion news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $2,535,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,025,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMEA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 556.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,673,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,890,000 after buying an additional 2,265,785 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 2,684.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,567,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 100.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,048,000 after purchasing an additional 980,355 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 38.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,867,000 after purchasing an additional 328,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion in the first quarter worth $10,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Biomea Fusion from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

