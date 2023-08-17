BioNexus Gene Lab (OTCMKTS:BGLC) Trading Down 14.3%

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (OTCMKTS:BGLC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 571,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 571,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, Chemrex Corporation Sdn. Bhd., engages in the wholesale of chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. Its chemical raw material products used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, cleanroom panels, and instruments.

