BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives $160.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BNTX shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $181.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $107.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.01. BioNTech has a one year low of $95.50 and a one year high of $188.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a current ratio of 10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.18.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04. BioNTech had a net margin of 47.37% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BioNTech will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 8.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 522.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 58.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 53,595 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

