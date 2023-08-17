BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

BioRestorative Therapies Price Performance

Shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,033. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87. BioRestorative Therapies has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $7.13.

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.79. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 120.47% and a negative net margin of 13,728.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioRestorative Therapies will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BioRestorative Therapies by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BioRestorative Therapies by 52,454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

Featured Stories

