BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,033. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87. BioRestorative Therapies has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $7.13.
BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.79. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 120.47% and a negative net margin of 13,728.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioRestorative Therapies will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.
