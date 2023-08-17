BIP Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 202,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,249,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of BIP Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 149,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 143.6% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $218.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,471. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $307.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.79.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

