BIP Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 96,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,422 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after buying an additional 1,983,328 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,389,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 227.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,110,000 after acquiring an additional 785,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,203,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 615,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,888. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

