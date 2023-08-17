BIP Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 20,685 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 83,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 139,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 35,570.1% during the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 31,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.13. 698,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,595. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.60. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $50.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.