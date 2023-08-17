BIP Wealth LLC Invests $5.74 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 118,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.41. 2,750,919 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average of $49.09. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

