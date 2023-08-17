BIP Wealth LLC Invests $9.96 Million in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 310,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,964,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 1.1% of BIP Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. BIP Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,593,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,012 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 334,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after buying an additional 83,650 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 326,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 200,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 23,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.57. 2,867,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,796. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.35. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $33.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

