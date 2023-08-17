BIP Wealth LLC Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $331.24. 1,518,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,901,758. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $333.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.59.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

