BIP Wealth LLC Makes New $7.10 Million Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,097,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of BIP Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VV. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,561. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $210.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.19.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.