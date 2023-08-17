BIP Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 14,060 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,413,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,010 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 111.3% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $91.02. 930,820 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.48.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

