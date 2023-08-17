BIP Wealth LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $419,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,442. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.46. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $54.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.