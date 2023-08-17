Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) Short Interest Update

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 441,900 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 483,900 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Bit Brother Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ BTB traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.57. 128,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,994. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. Bit Brother has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Institutional Trading of Bit Brother

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTB. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bit Brother in the first quarter worth $633,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bit Brother by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 387,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 101,514 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bit Brother in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000.

Bit Brother Company Profile

Bit Brother Limited engages in the specialty tea product distribution and retail business in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company offers tea-based beverages, including fresh milk tea, fruit tea, milk cap tea, etc.; light meals comprising salads, sandwiches, pasta, steak, burritos, and other healthy options; and pastries consisting of fresh baked bread, fresh baked cakes, frosting cakes, etc.

