Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Announces Earnings Results

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 304.42% and a negative return on equity of 82.71%. The company had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million.

NASDAQ:BTBT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,074. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51. Bit Digital has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $237.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 4.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 9.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Thursday.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020.

