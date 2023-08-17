BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $353.64 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 17th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for about $28,476.47 or 1.00118322 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $353.64 million and approximately $414,247.48 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 28,635.20482438 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $413,106.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

