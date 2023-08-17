Bitcoin Private Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $24.10 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00094220 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00049379 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00027335 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000737 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

