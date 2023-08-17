BITICA COIN (BDCC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.34 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 47% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0745 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $347.47 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018636 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018946 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00014340 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,630.50 or 1.00075870 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.14059557 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $359.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

