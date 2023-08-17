BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BJRI. Stephens increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, CL King raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.64.

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:BJRI traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $30.89. 173,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,690. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.83. The stock has a market cap of $728.08 million, a PE ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $349.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Levin bought 1,500 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.05 per share, with a total value of $49,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,228.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

