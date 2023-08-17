Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 620,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Down 0.6 %

BLDE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.49. 527,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,806. Blade Air Mobility has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $5.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLDE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Blade Air Mobility from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Blade Air Mobility from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 27,881 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $104,553.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,352,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,072,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 35,623 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $138,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,289,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,003,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,018. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Blade Air Mobility by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Blade Air Mobility by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Blade Air Mobility by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 785,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

