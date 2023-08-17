Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Short Interest Update

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 723,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. SVB Securities cut Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.76.

BPMC traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.86. 61,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,959. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.39. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 245.62% and a negative return on equity of 117.88%. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $120,102.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,371.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 176.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 291,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,414,000 after buying an additional 185,985 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $1,795,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 80.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 22,227 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

