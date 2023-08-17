BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) Shares Sold by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,819 shares during the period. BM Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 4.32% of BM Technologies worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMTX. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,604,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BM Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BM Technologies by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of BM Technologies by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMTX stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,546. BM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18.

BM Technologies ( NYSE:BMTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21). BM Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BMTX shares. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on BM Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on BM Technologies from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

